Greeting from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway. We are all dug out from the storm, just in time for the next one. Karen and found our thrift store sign in the snow, and rehung it. Took two tries, but at least now the arrows are heading the right way.
We had an amazing time at our annual “Pi” auction last Tuesday. We had such a good turnout, and our guest auctioneer Bob Wallstrom did a phenomenal job. Bob had fun with our guests, told some great stories, and even went home with a traditional homemade mince meat pie. He was thrilled, as were we. We are grateful to all to everyone who baked or brought in items, to everyone who bid, and especially Wallstrom who represented the center in the 2023 MWV Mr. Pageant held Sunday.
We are gearing up for our St. Patrick’s Day celebration this week, which will take place both Thursday and Friday. A traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner sponsored by Shawn, Linda, and Kate at Bergeron Technical Services will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 12:15 p.m. We are all Irish on St. Patty’s Day, so wear green and enjoy the Irish music played until Andy Davis presents his Irish fairy story. A hearty Thank You to the crew at Bergeron Technical Services.
A note during National Nutrition Month about potential difficulties we could face with adequate nourishment. Are there foods you used to love, but no longer taste as you remember? Sometimes, as we age, our sense of taste, smell, or sometimes both has changed.
Dental problems and medication side effects can cause things to taste differently. Taste and smell are important for healthy appetites and eating. Try adding fresh herbs, spices or lemon juice to your plate.
Some medicines can change how food tastes, make your mouth dry, or reduce your appetite. In turn, some foods can change how certain medicines work.
You might have heard that grapefruit juice is a common culprit when used with any of several drugs. Chocolate, licorice, and alcohol are some others. Whenever your doctor prescribes a new drug for you, be sure to ask about any food-drug interactions.
Our chefs are also happy to answer any seasoning questions you may have, they are amazing at making flavorful food.
Believe it or not, our 2023 Gibson Center Craft and Artisans Festivals are coming right up, beginning Memorial Day Weekend. There are still a few spots left for that show, and limited spots left for the remaining shows. If you would like to find out more about joining us as an artisan, contact Karen at (603) 356-3231.
Our menu for this week: Tuesday, baked meatloaf; Wednesday, chicken mushroom sun-dried tomato penne; Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day celebration corned beef and cabbage; Friday, St. Patrick’s Day celebration corned beef and cabbage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.