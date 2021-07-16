Every once in a while, you’re lucky enough to open the daily paper and read some wonderful news. I was browsing through Thursday’s Sun when I suddenly spotted a picture of one of our former dining room volunteers looking as lovely as she always did. Helen Garland Hill, a longtime Conway and Fryeburg, Maine, resident, now resides in Enosburg, Vt., with her granddaughter Laurie. The really exciting news is Helen will be celebrating her 105th birthday on July 20! You can send a birthday card to: Mrs. Helen G. Hill, 3815 Berkshire Center Road, Enosburg Falls, VT, 05450. Happy birthday, Helen.
There’s more good news. Our Dine to Donate benefit dinner schedule is out and the first one will take place at Flatbread Company on Main Street in North Conway on Monday, July 26, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Gibson will receive a portion of all pizza sales made during that time period so please plan to join us and bring your family and friends.
Jill has a number of day trips coming up in July. On Tuesday, July 20, there’s the MWV Band concert in Conway, on Thursday, July 22, a trip to the Russell Colbath Historical Site, on Wednesday, July 28, a day trip to Crescent beach and on Thursday. July 29, a ride to lovely Chatham. Call Penny or Jill at (603) 356-3231 or stop by the front desk to sign up for any of these trips. We have also resumed Game Day in the activity room every Wednesday after lunch so call your friends and make a date for a fun get together.
As we start making plans to hopefully reopen the dining room, Becky is looking for additional volunteers to help serve in the dining room. You can contact her at becky@gibsoncenter.org and leave your name, number and a brief message. We also need volunteers in our thrift shop for any two- or four-hour shifts Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. sorting donations or as a cashier.
Speaking of donations, I want to remind everyone that if you want to drop off your donations, do so any Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sadly, we’ve had problems recently with individuals coming to the shop after hours and opening any bags that were left outside. It makes quite a mess. Our staff and volunteers really don’t need this kind of additional work load so please drop off your donations at the designated times. We appreciate your cooperation.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week's takeout menu: Monday, spaghetti and meatballs; Tuesday, chicken satay with rice; Wednesday, Salisbury steak with gravy; Thursday, open-face barbecue pork sandwich; Friday, chilled potato soup and garden salad. Please Note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
