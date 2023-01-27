By Kristen Santuccio

Well, hello winter. I think I must have jinxed us when I mentioned two weeks ago we were enjoying a “mild” winter. It has been beautiful, though, and I know how important it is to the valley. I would, however, like to mention January thaw and spring is around the corner, just in case I can jinx us back.

