By Kristen Santuccio
Well, hello winter. I think I must have jinxed us when I mentioned two weeks ago we were enjoying a “mild” winter. It has been beautiful, though, and I know how important it is to the valley. I would, however, like to mention January thaw and spring is around the corner, just in case I can jinx us back.
In the event of inclement weather, and we have to cancel our Meals on Wheels programs, we always make the meal up on a different day. This results in our kitchen doing double duty, even triple duty, to make sure each meal is matched to diet requirements.
This week, we sent out over 300 meals one day, our regular meal of the day, and make-up meals for snow days. I am amazed by the work that happens in the kitchen here. Our chef’s know each person’s likes and dislikes from memory and create a nutritious, from scratch meal each day
On “Make-Up Meal” days, it is such an undertaking to pull the meals, make the adjustments to each individual meal, and have them ready to go, along with preparing a congregate meal for 50 guests. Our kitchen crew goes about it with great humor, thoughtfulness, and diligence. As always, very well done.
If you have signed up for the Gibson Center for Senior Services celebration at the Red Parka Pub on Feb. 8, make sure that you have indicated steak or fish with Penny. The final count for meals must be in by Feb. 1. There is a waiting list for this event currently, but if you would like to attend, call Penny to go on the list. We are very grateful to The Red Parka for continuing this much loved tradition for over 30 years.
We are ending January and beginning February as busy as ever. Monday, Jan. 30, we will be traveling to she Snow Sculptures, through the notch to Great Glen Trails. We will leave after lunch, around 12:30 p.m. and return somewhere around 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, after lunch, we will be going to the Conway Area Humane Society to visit the cat room. Friday, Feb. 3, the Friday Painters will be in at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, will be Tap, Tap, Jazz, at the Maine State Ballet. We are leaving Gibson at 10:30 a.m. for this exciting performance.
Looking at February, we have our Valentine Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with decorative bead making with Marsha Carlin after lunch. Mardi Gras and jazz are on Feb. 21. There is an M&D Playhouse production of “The Secret Garden” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. Sign up as soon as possible with Penny or Jill for this program. As with all our trips, group ticket purchases must meet a certain number to secure the discount.
There will be a trip to see the Million Dollar Quartet, which consisted of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis. This musical will be presented at the Portsmouth Music Hall, on March 23 at 1:30 p.m. The cost for the show is only $50, offset by a generous supporter of our Programs. These donations are such meaningful gifts, as it makes attending these programs affordable for those interested.
Weather permitting, we will have all of our regular activities, including chair exercise (Monday and Friday at 10:30 a.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.); Game Day (Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.); VA client meetings (Thursday, call 603-624-9230, Ext. 301 to make an appointment); tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.). Occasionally, these programs will change, we recommend checking our calendar online, gibsoncenter.org/calendar or calling Penny to make sure there is no cancellation.
Next’s week menu: Monday, Salisbury steak; Tuesday, roasted pork with apple cider glaze; Wednesday, beans and franks; Thursday, cranberry glazed chicken; Friday, Sloppy Joe on a bun.
We hope to see you soon.
