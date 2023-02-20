I probably ought to start this week off with a correction. Last week, I said Valentine’s Day was on Wednesday, when clearly it was Tuesday. I swear that my husband told me it was Wednesday, because that is when everything is marked 75 percent off. He denies that, but I am pretty skeptical! Sorry for any confusion.
We did have an amazing Valentine’s Day here, with almost 75 guests in our dining room. We had two lovely gift baskets that were raffled off, great food and a lot of laughs. And we celebrated it on Tuesday, go figure!
Our Meals on Wheels participants were treated to Valentines from the Pine Tree K-Kids, who also decorated our tables with beautiful flowers.
I did want to mention that if you have ever considered volunteering to drive for our Meals on Wheels program, now is a great time to jump in. We have a few regular openings and also can always use substitute drivers. We try to give as much advance notice as possible if we need a sub. Each route takes about two hours, and it is a great way to meet some really sweet people. If you are interested call Becky or Kristen for more information at 603-356-3231, ext 115.
We are eagerly awaiting the Cupcake Battle at The North Conway Community Center on Sunday. Our entry is so fun, and we are enjoying all of the planning stages. I am especially looking forward to the testing phase; they sound so yummy, gingerbread cupcakes with caramel apple glaze. Jill has sold all of our tickets, and I understand that the event is selling quickly. Admission is limited and at just $12, it is a perfect way to sample some delicious treats and support your local non-profits.
Today, we will celebrate Mardi Gras with some jazz, and Jamie’s Jambalaya. We have some fun planned, and encourage everyone to wear the colors of Mardi Gras, (green, purple, gold) and wear your beads and Mardi Gras Masks. Ash Wednesday falls on Feb. 22, and coincidentally, we will be serving a vegetarian meal that day.
If you would like to have vegetarian meals on the Fridays in Lent, PLEASE make arrangements with our kitchen in advance.
Our book club meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 12:30 p.m., this month’s selection is “The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher. As always, we have copies available to borrow if you are interested.
We have enjoyed seeing so many new, yet familiar faces in our dining room. We have shared some good laughter over Becky’s joke of the day, and had some great conversations. It really is a wonderful thing to see new friendships begin, and to listen to how much longtime friends care for each other. If you haven’t been in before, or if it has been a bit, please stop in. We serve our lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday, and you can find our menu on the website, our social media, and right here in The Gleanings.
There is still time to complete the N.H. State Plan on Aging Survey, we have copies here, and it is available online at website for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, and search N.H. State Plan on Aging. The survey helps address the availabilty of supports in communities, including health care, transportation, and in-home long-term supports and services. If you have any questions, give us a call at (603) 356-3231.
We have just had the Kill-O-Watt meter returned, making it available for use by anyone who would like to learn their energy usage. While we might not always think about things that use electricity when they are not actually “on,” it is a still a factor in your energy bill. These phantom loads usually are blamed on older, less efficient appliances and can add significant money to your electrical bill. These meters are easy to use and cost nothing to borrow.
Our menu this week is: Tuesday, Jamie’s Jambalaya; Wednesday, Spinach and Cheese Strata; Thursday, Hungarian Goulash; and Friday, Vegetable Stir Fry.
