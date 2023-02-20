I probably ought to start this week off with a correction. Last week, I said Valentine’s Day was on Wednesday, when clearly it was Tuesday. I swear that my husband told me it was Wednesday, because that is when everything is marked 75 percent off. He denies that, but I am pretty skeptical! Sorry for any confusion.

We did have an amazing Valentine’s Day here, with almost 75 guests in our dining room. We had two lovely gift baskets that were raffled off, great food and a lot of laughs. And we celebrated it on Tuesday, go figure!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.