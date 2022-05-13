The Gibson Center is closed for programs, and eat-inside lunches until May 23. We are upgrading our insulation so that we do not have frozen pipes in years to come. Here is our schedule until May 23:
There will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries. Eat the extra food left earlier this week. Frozen meals will be delivered, May 17-20. For frozen meals, thaw in the refrigerator for the next day. When ready to eat, remove the lid. The average microwave takes 2½ to four minutes to reheat your meal. Do not leave unattended.
Grab and go lunches will be available Thursday, May 12, through Friday, May 20. Frozen meals will be handed out at the front door (Main Street parking lot). For those who wish to sit at picnic tables to see friends, let us know in advance, so we can thaw a meal, and warm it in the microwave.
Other spring happenings at the Gibson Center:
On Friday, May 20, the American Legion, Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road in Conway will donate a portion of the fish fry sales to the Gibson Center. Invite your family and friends to eat in or take out. Fresh haddock, hand-cut fries, slaw and dessert, only $14; substitute chicken for $12. The food is served from 4 to 7 p.m. Call (603) 447-3927 for takeout.
If spring is here, then Memorial Day is around the corner. Crafters, there are still a couple of spaces available for the Memorial Day Craft Fair, May 28 and 29. Call Karen for an application, (603) 356-3231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.