By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Service at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
We are all loving the weather this week, although someone in the kitchen mentioned some snowfall this weekend. It is amazing how the light and warm sun elevates our moods, and puts a little spring in our step. I love this time of year, uncovering treasures buried by the snow of winter.
As March comes to a close so does National Nutrition Month. We wanted to share that senior nutritional health is often impacted by living alone. Making a healthy meal for one sometimes is just too much work, and tons of leftovers is just … meh.
People often find themselves eating pre-packed more expensive foods, or frozen foods with little nutritional value. Or, worse, they just skip meals all together. Equally important is that one in five seniors reveal that they feel the loneliest when eating by themselves.
We want everyone in our community to know that every day, Monday through Friday, we offer a sit-down lunch here at the Gibson Center. The meals are all approved by a registered nutritionist, and are tailored with senior nutrition in mind.
When mealtimes are shared with others, we are likely to eat more, engage in stimulating conversation, and company makes meals more satisfying. If you prefer not to drive, we can provide daily transportation to and from our dining room.
Penny can arrange pick up times if you call (603) 356-3231, and you can find our menu on our website gibsoncenter.org. If joining us isn’t an option for you, we have Meals on Wheels routes that are able to bring you a healthy meal for each day of the week.
If you know me, you know that bingo is my favorite game, and on April 13, the Gibson Center will be at the Red Parka Pub in Glen for a bingo fundraiser. Starting at 5:30 p.m., each card you play will cost $1. We will have great prizes. Sharon will be providing the bus, just call Penny to save your seat.
We are closing out March and entering April as busy as ever. Monday, March 27, we will be hosting a virtual dementia tour in conjunction with Memorial Hospital and the ACL Alzheimer’s and Dementia Program Initiative. This presentation is designed to help us experience some of the mental and physical challenges those with dementia face.
During a Virtual Dementia Tour experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks and exercises.
The tour enables caregivers to experience for themselves the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face and use the experience to provide better person-centered care.
Tuesday, our Book Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. The new selection is “Dog on It,” by Spencer Quinn.
Wednesday, Memorial Hospital’s Jennifer Golkowski, a nurse practitioner and certified diabetes care and education specialist, will present “Food and Nutrition” after lunch.
Thursday, Carl Lindblade of Osher Life Long Learning Institiute will be here to discuss Winston Churchill. We have a limited number of OLLI memberships that were given to us through a generous benefactor. Call OLLI at (603) 513-1377 to register for the class.
Friday, we end the week with a trip to the Brownfield Market after lunch.
Next week’s menu is: Monday, Swedish meatballs; Tuesday, cherry balsamic pork loin; Wednesday, chicken chasseur; Thursday, beef florentine; Friday, baked spinach and feta pasta.
We look forward to your visit.
