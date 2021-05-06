Ever suffer from a brain cramp? Working from home today, I was pouring myself a second cup of coffee and just getting ready to turn on my computer when suddenly, “a light dawns on Marblehead.” I forgot to drop my car off at the garage last night.
In case some of you may have forgotten, this Saturday, May 8, is Valley Pride Day and the event runs from 8:30 a.m. until noon. My husband and I will be handing out bags and gloves in the parking lot of Twombly’s Market on East Conway Road.
Some of the other local town contacts for supplies include the Conway Information Booth, the Hampton Inn in North Conway, Madison Elementary School and the Albany Town Hall. You can goggle Valley Pride Day Roadside Cleanup for additional local contacts. Wear a mask when you go to pickup your supplies and remember the motto, "Take a walk — take a bag."
For any local crafters out there, I should remind you that the Gibson Center’s Memorial Day Craft Fair will be taking place on May 29 and 30. We still have some spots available so if you’d like to participate, contact Karen at (603) 356-3231.
Despite last year’s pandemic, we were able to hold our Labor Day and Columbus Day fairs and the response was tremendous. All the crafters that participated told Karen they felt both events were a great success. Keep your fingers crossed for good weather and plan to join us.
In closing, I would like to remind everyone to take a moment this Sunday to remember your moms — both here and gone. We wish you all a very Happy Mother’s Day! Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week's takeout menu: Monday, chicken Florentine; Tuesday, Creole pasta bake; Wednesday, pork stir-fry; Thursday, turkey and white bean gumbo; Friday, fish fry. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
