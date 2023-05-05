What an intense amount of rain we have had this week. Monday’s storm impacted two of our Meals on Wheels routes, making them undeliverable due to road closures in Bartlett and Madison. We are grateful to our drivers who braved the weather all week to deliver meals, and to our volunteers who came in to serve our lunches. We had a great turnout this week, despite the yucky weather.
We have the most exciting week ahead, beginning Monday with “Marquez,” a classical virtual concert after lunch.
On Tuesday, Joan Lanoie will be available to work with you on advanced directives by appointment only. Advanced directives need to be written, and every state has different forms and requirements for creating legal documents. If you are unsure what New Hampshire needs or are just returning from a winter in a different state, Joan is more than happy to help you document your wishes.
On Wednesday, we catch our breath with a normal day of activities, including Computer with Rick (call Penny to make an appointment), and an afternoon of games. The ladies had an exceptional Scrabble game this week, only one tile was left at the end, I have never seen anything like it.
On Thursday, we have our on-site VA client meetings, where the VA representatives from Concord come to The Gibson Center to meet any veterans or family members who have questions. These appointments are set up via the VA by calling (603) 624-9230, ext. 301.
Thursday night is the Gibson Center Gala, celebrating the gifts, talents and vitality of Mount Washington Valley seniors. The gala will be held at the Majestic Theatre in Conway, doors open at 5:45. Tickets are going fast, and can be purchased at the Gibson Center in person or at mountaintop.ludus.com/index.php. Ticket are $45 in advance or $50 at the door, and all proceeds benefit our Meals on Wheels and our transportation programs.
On Friday, we celebrate all mothers at our Mother’s Day luncheon, as well as adventure off to the Corvette Doo Wop concert if you have purchased tickets.
Some summer planning is in order as Jill is presenting some really great programs: a Fleetwood Mac Tribute concert on June 3 ($35); Lupine day trips on June 9 and 14; John Davidson Club Sandwich on June 23 ($35); the Boat Museum on June 28 ($19); Woodman Museum on July 7 ($20); The Everly Set at Club Sandwich on July 13 ($35); Agatha Christie’s “The Stranger” at The Barnstormers on July 27; and Hansel and Gretel Ballet on Aug. 5 ($30). Please sign up early so we can reserve our spaces at these venues and guarantee your seats.
Our menu this week: Monday, cranberry wine meatballs; Tuesday, barbecue steak tips; Wednesday, chicken Alfredo; Thursday, American chop suey; Friday, Mother’s Day luncheon with roast beef dinner.
We wish you a sunnier week, a Happy Mother’s Day and hope that we see you soon.
