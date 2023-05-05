By Kristen Santuccio

What an intense amount of rain we have had this week. Monday’s storm impacted two of our Meals on Wheels routes, making them undeliverable due to road closures in Bartlett and Madison. We are grateful to our drivers who braved the weather all week to deliver meals, and to our volunteers who came in to serve our lunches. We had a great turnout this week, despite the yucky weather.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.