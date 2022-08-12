A break in the heat and some much-needed rain is just what the doctor ordered. Our kitchen staff has done an amazing job, turning out an average of 97 Meals on Wheels dinners each day. Right after our home delivery meals are prepared each morning, the staff transitions to preparing our congregate, or dining room lunches. Roughly 40 to 60 guests enjoy lunch and dessert here onsite, and an additional 10 to 20 stop in for a “to-go” meal. Well done, everyone.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, our Carriage House Thrift Store will be hosting Mannequin Mania. Each week from Aug. 15 until Oct. 8, stop in and find our gloriously styled mannequin. She will move about within the store, and will definitely be dressed to the nines. Each week take a photo with her, add a caption if you would like and send it to info@gibsoncenter.org to be entered into a drawing for a $5 gift coupon to the store. In October, there will be a grand prize drawing of a $75 gift coupon for all who enter a photo each of the eight weeks.
As the midterm election season approaches, we are again hosting our 5 Minute Forums. The Republican forum will be held on Aug. 18, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Democrat forum will be Aug. 23, also beginning at 12:30 p.m. We are holding the forums onsite, join us for lunch or just come and learn about the Candidates. As a general outline, each candidate will have five minutes to speak, some will outline their platform while others will take questions.
An important note about midterm elections and absentee voting. New Hampshire election laws allows voters to cast an absentee ballot if they are unable to vote in person “by reason of physical difficulty.” COVID-specific absentee voting rules have expired, but a person can register to vote by absentee if, based on their own health circumstances, medical authorities advise them to avoid going out in public. If you are a recipient of our Meals on Wheels programs, we are able to provide you with an absentee ballot, however, we are unable to mail the ballot for you. You must mail your own ballot. If you, or someone you know, needs an absentee ballot, please call us at (603) 356-3231.
Our calendar this week has a trip to the Seaside Pavilion in Old Orchard Beach to see “Let’s Hang On, a Tribute to Frankie Valli” on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Board the bus at 2 p.m. AARP Driver Safety Course is Wednesday, Aug. 17. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Republican five-minute forum on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 12:30 p.m.
Regular activities this week: Chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.); tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 3 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.). Small Town Quilters will be in on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; Little Angels Service Dogs from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. also on Wednesday.
The menu for Aug. 15-19: Monday, cheeseburger mac; Tuesday, ham salad sandwich; Wednesday, vegetable marinara over linguine; Thursday, stuffed pepper casserole; Friday, chicken teriyaki
