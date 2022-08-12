By Kristen Santuccio

A break in the heat and some much-needed rain is just what the doctor ordered. Our kitchen staff has done an amazing job, turning out an average of 97 Meals on Wheels dinners each day. Right after our home delivery meals are prepared each morning, the staff transitions to preparing our congregate, or dining room lunches. Roughly 40 to 60 guests enjoy lunch and dessert here onsite, and an additional 10 to 20 stop in for a “to-go” meal. Well done, everyone.

