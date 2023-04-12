By Kristen Santuccio
Greeting from the Gibson Centers for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
We are all recovering here from another incredible effort from our chefs, who outdid themselves on our Easter luncheon celebration. Thanks to a wonderfully thoughtful donation from White Mountain Oil and Propane, we had delicious ham and all the fixings. We had a full dining room, and 24 take out meals. Our friends Debbie and Alyce made Easter treat bags for all of our staff and dine-in guests, which was a huge hit, thank you both.
I wanted to give a special shout out to Diane Gamache, and the Pine Tree School K-Kids, who made perfect Easter Bunnies filled with sweet treats and sent flowers for each of our tables. The K-Kids, which is part of the Kiwanis, do something for every special celebration we have here during the school year, and our guests very much enjoy those kind touches.
The kids also filled Easter eggs, and made very sweet cards for our Meals on Wheels recipients. It always makes me stop for a moment, and think how much impact these gestures have. It’s a wonderful lesson for the kids, and it means a lot to the Gibson Center and our patrons.
Today, we have an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Lunch and Learn with MJ Pettingill’s “Your History.” Learn to tell your own story. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at 12:30 p.m.
Tonight is our Red Parka Pub Bingo, beginning at 5:30 p.m., benefiting the Meals on Wheels program. It promises to be a fun night. We are providing transportation to and from Red Parka. Call Penny to sign up. Bingo cards will be $1 each per game, and we will have some great prizes.
We are thrilled to announce our Gibson Center Gala will be held this year at the Majestic Theatre on May 11. This year’s gala will showcase the talents, accomplishments, and contributions of seniors in the Mount Washington Valley.
Moderated by Laura Knoy, founding host of NHPR’s “The Exchange” and renowned New Hampshire journalist, our guests will include Mary Bastoni, musician and artist; Peter Fauver, judge and mediator; Bernie Livingston, coach and mentor; and Barbara Theriault, board member of Jen’s Friends. Hors d’oeuvres created by our Chef Blodgett, a cash bar and a silent auction will round out what is sure to be a fantastic evening. Tickets are $45 if bought in advance and can be purchased at mountaintop.ludus.com/index.php or right here at the Gibson Center. They will $50 at the door the night of the event.
Our menu this week: Thursday, chicken marengo; Friday, spinach lasagna.
We hope to see you soon.
