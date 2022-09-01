By Kristen Santuccio
Hello, September. Hard to believe we are already at Labor Day weekend. Summer sure does move fast.
We wanted to take a moment to thank our many volunteers who have stepped in to cover open driving routes for Meals on Wheels and in Gibson Center for Senior Services' dining room.
Some volunteers come in at a moment’s notice allowing us to deliver 85 to 95 meals daily. We have seven routes that cover over 140 miles each day, and we have a dedicated group that makes sure each delivery is made.
There are two components to our day, early mornings between 4 to 8:30 a.m., we cook and arrange each meal by route for our Meals on Wheels by route. Our volunteer drivers come in between 9 to 10 a.m., pick up the coolers, newspapers, and any special instructions for the day.
Our kitchen staff then prepares our dining room lunch, which averages another 40 to 60 meals each day. Our dining room volunteers set the tables, serve the meals, and clear the tables.
We are so grateful to everyone who gives their time and energy to support our mission. To learn about Gibson Center volunteer opportunities, call (603) 356-3231.
Our Labor Day Craft Fair is happening this weekend, and we have a full slate of vendors. You can come check it out Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To celebrate the occasion, our Carriage House Thrift Store will be open both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, don’t forget to find the mannequin. Mannequin Mania is in full swing, stop in and take a photo for a chance to win.
The Carriage House Thrift Store always appreciates donations of gently used adult clothing, small housewares, jewelry, shoes, bags and purses, blankets, towels, and seasonal decorations. We accept donations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, we ask that you not leave them after hours.
We are unable to accept children’s clothing, toys, ripped or stained items, or large furniture. If you have any questions about donating, call (603) 356-3231 and ask for Ext. 123.
If you need a ride to the polls to vote on Sept. 13 and/or Nov. 8, call and sign up. We will provide transportation on both days with our buses.
We have two trips this week: Two Lights State Park in Portland, Maine, on Tuesday Sept. 6, leaving at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the bus will leave at 12:30 p.m. after lunch to visit the Conway Area Humane Society for visits and snuggling with the cats.
We have a great upcoming opportunity, on Thursday, Sept. 8. A registered occupational therapist will be available to make any adjustments to your car so it fits you. Often small changes to mirrors, seatbelts or seats can make the ride safer and more comfortable. Call to schedule a time, Penny will sign you up.
Regular activities this week: Chair exercise (Friday at 10:45 a.m.), tai ji quan (Thursday at 3 p.m.), strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.) and Little Angels Service Dogs (10:30-11:15 on Wednesday).
Just a reminder, we are closed on Monday for Labor Day. There will be no meals delivered on Monday, and make-up meals will be sent out on Friday, Sept. 2.
Next week’s menu: Monday, closed; Tuesday, chef’s choice; Wednesday, sweet and sour chicken; Thursday, bacon and onion omelet; Friday, beef Burgundy
The staff at The Gibson Center wants to wish our nutrition director, Becky, a speedy recovery.
We hope to see you soon.
