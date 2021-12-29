By Becky Gargan
Bonne annee, feliz ano nuevo, szczesliwego nowego roku or a happy new year in whichever language you prefer. We sincerely hope everyone had the most wonderful holiday and that this upcoming year will be a happy and healthy one, for all of us.
Coming up at the Gibson Center for Senior Services: Jan 4: A Greenland slideshow presented by Ralph Lutjen. The talk is about discovering nature at its purest and most spectacular.
Jan 11: We will be having a dine to donate at Matty B’s from 4 to 8 p.m. Come and join us for a good cause.
Jan. 19: Join local musicians Jane and Jonathon Hively, who will wear kilts, sing, and recite a Bobby Burns poem to regale us after our lunch service.
As always — given the time of year — in the event of inclement weather, call the office, at (603) 356-3231 check the Gibson Center website or look at closures on WMUR/WMWV.
We don’t want anyone driving a long distance in bad weather to do some shopping at the thrift store or to have lunch and miss us being here — we love seeing smiling, safe, happy faces.
Lunch next week: Monday, Salisbury steak; Tuesday, linguini carbonara; Wednesday, Swedish meatballs; Thursday, cowboy beans and franks; Friday, fish and chips.
Reminder: The menu is subject to change without notice.
