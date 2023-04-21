By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
Now that the temperature has realized it is not August, things are really starting to bloom out there. I hope your allergies go gentle on you and the mud is manageable.
Our gala is only two weeks away. Do you have your tickets yet? The gorgeous Majestic Theatre in Conway is the place to be on May 11 as we celebrate four amazing valley mentors, and highlight who they are and the impact they have had in our community.
Special guest Laura Knoy, founder of NHPR’s The Exchange, will interview musician, painter and actor Mary Bastoni; judge and mediator Peter Fauver; coach and mentor Bernie Livingston; and Jen’s Friends board member (and Ms. Valley, herself), Barbara Theriault.
The night will also include a silent auction, delicious hors d’oeuvres from our own chef, Dave Blodgett, and a cash bar. This is our annual fundraiser supporting our Meals on Wheels and transportation programs. Tickets are $45 and are on sale now, online at mountaintop.ludus.com/index.php or here at the Gibson Center. Tickets will be $50 at the door.
As hard as it is to think, we are almost in May, it is pretty exciting to see the things we have planned for the upcoming month, including Mother’s Day, and our second guest chef celebrations in our dining room, the first Gibson Globetrotting trip of the year to beautiful Vermont and the return of our craft fairs, and a trip the Seacoast Wind Ensemble.
That doesn’t mean the last week of April will be less busy. We are having part two of our Osher School for Lifelong Learning “Gnomes” class on Tuesday, April 25.
On Wednesday, we are having a day trip to the Lawrence L. Lee Scouting Museum. We will be leaving the Gibson Center at 9:30 a.m. and returning around 5 p.m. that evening.
On Thursday, we are having a Vermont pre-trip meeting at 12:30 p.m. in the Activity Room, and Friday finds us traveling over to the brand-new location of The Brownfield Market.
We wanted to acknowledge our incredible volunteers during National Volunteer Week. We will formally celebrate our Volunteers in June with a luncheon and recognition ceremony.
The Gibson Center is so fortunate to have the compassionate and dedicated volunteers that we do, we literally could not do what we do without them. They give endless hours and support our organization in ways that allow us to provide the services we do.
All of our Meals on Wheels routes (seven total) are driven five days a week by volunteers (that is 35 volunteers a week, some weeks), our dining room is staffed by six volunteers each of the five days we serve lunch (that is another 30 volunteers a week!, our Thrift Store is open six days a week, with two to three volunteers per day (that’s another 12 to 18 volunteers).
We have several computer experts, program volunteers, and others who fill roles here that are so important. I think it is truly exceptional that we have close to 100 Community members giving their time each week to the mission of the Gibson Center, to enable seniors to live independently and actively. We cherish you all.
Our menu this week: Monday, pasta marinara with sweet Italian sausage; Tuesday, Moroccan chicken; Wednesday, mac and cheese with ham; Thursday, Salisbury steak; Friday, baked veggie alfredo.
We hope you will visit soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.