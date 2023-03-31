Ah … it’s April, little buds are popping up and out, and most days, I can smell spring in the air.
With spring, of course, comes Conway voting and as always, we will be providing transportation to the polls on Tuesday, April 11, right after lunch with our Celebrity Chef, Brian Coffey. Call Penny at (603) 356-3231 to arrange your ride.
We here at the Gibson Center for Senior Services are so grateful to our community for its constant support. Every individual that gives time to our programs is integral to our ability to provide them. We are delighted to have some ladies from Altrusa joining us in the dining room next week. If your organization or civic group would like more information about volunteering here, please reach out.
Becky and I in the Nutrition Office today tallied all of the hours that we have assigned our Meals on Wheels drivers from Jan. 1 through March 29. Incredibly, our Meals on Wheels drivers have delivered 6,542 meals, driven 6,755.75 miles, and logged 711 volunteer hours for us. On behalf of our entire staff here at The Gibson Center, and most assuredly, our Meals on Wheels recipients, we are tremendously grateful.
We have so much packed into the first week of April.
Monday, we start off with a paid presentation from Fidium Fiber right after lunch. Tuesday, we will finally be going to the Belknap Mill, the bus is leaving at 10 a.m. Having been rescheduled due to weather, there is still some room left on the bus. Wednesday, we travel after lunch to The Conway Area Humane Society to visit their cat room. Thursday is our Easter luncheon, graciously sponsored by White Mountain Oil and Propane. Friday, we will have our Friday Painters in after lunch, and beside the incredible art they all create, they have some of the most intriguing conversations.
We still have a few tickets to M&D Playhouse’s production of “Dangerous Liaisons” on Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. These tickets are provided to us by M&D, free of charge. There are a limited number of tickets available. Call Penny if you are interested in attending.
Our menu for this week: Monday, Kim’s chicken; Tuesday, French toast bake; Wednesday, hamburger stroganoff; Thursday, Eastern ham luncheon; Friday, seafood Newburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.