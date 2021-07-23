It’s been a long time coming but I can finally say it — our dining room is open for congregate dining. The staff and volunteers serving lunch still had to wear masks but even with a mask on, it was great to walk about the room yesterday and talk to all the folks I haven’t seen for over a year. This Tuesday, July 27, we’ll be celebrating our grand reopening. A special luncheon will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. followed by a live performance by John Davidson at 12:15 p.m. We’ll conclude our celebration with a Trail’s End ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. We look forward to seeing you there.
Don’t forget our first dine to donate benefit will take place Monday, July 26, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at Flatbread Co. on Main Street in North Conway. Gibson will receive a portion of all pizza sales made during that time period so please plan to join us and bring your family and friends. Jill still has some spots open for the day trip to Crescent Beach on Wednesday, July 28. You can call Penny or Jill at (603) 356-3231 or stop by the front desk to sign up for this fun trip.
Finally, we are fortunate to have a certified Medicare counselor on the Gibson Center Board. Ele Border of Eaton has become certified to provide unbiased, non-commercial seminars that introduce people newly turning 65 to the nuances of Medicare.
There will be a “new to Medicare” seminar held here at the Gibson Center on Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. It will cover original Medicare, advantage plans, supplemental plans and prescription drug plans. Border will explain the details about what Medicare covers, what it doesn’t cover and what Medicare Parts A, B and D are. You can enroll by calling the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231 or call ServiceLink at 211. Class will be limited to six persons but will repeat regularly throughout the year.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, Al’s baked chicken; Tuesday, beef Burgundy; Wednesday, four-cheese baked ziti; Thursday, pork Bigos; Friday, franks and beans. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.