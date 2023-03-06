By Kristen Santuccio
Hello, March. I hope the old saying “In like a lion, out like a lamb” is rings true, because we sure are getting a lions share of snow this week.
March is National Nutrition Month, and I really want to emphasize the importance of adequate nutrition. Data from the 2021 National Survey of OAA Participants, focusing on the Congregate Nutrition Program which serves individuals age 60 and older, and in some cases their spouses, caregivers, and/or persons with disabilities.
The survey found 57 percent of participants are 75 years or older, compared to 30 percent (in 2020) of the U.S. population over 60 years old; 53 percent of participants indicated that one congregate meal provides one-half or more of their total food for the day; 51 percent of participants live alone, compared to 25 percent (in 2020) of the US population over 60 years old; 80 percent of participants report the program helped them to continue to live independently; and 70 percent of participants say they eat healthier because of a meal program
The Gibson Center for Senior Services offer a congregate meal program here Monday through Friday, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Our guests enjoy a nutritious, homemade meal that meets the State guidelines. We are happy to provide transportation to and from lunch, simply by calling (603) 356-3231 and speaking to Penny.
Our Congregate meals, as well as our transportation program are available for all people over 60, or with a disability, on a suggested donation basis. We do not record individual donations, they are all anonymous, if you can give we appreciate it, if things are tight, we still want you to have a nutritious meal.
We are so happy to be represented by Bob Wallstrom in the 2023 Valley Mr. event on March 12, at Theater in the Wood in Intervale at 3 p.m. Valley Mr. is true valley entertainment, as men representing valley non-profits take part in panel-type forum. If you would like to donate to the Gibson Center and for Wallstrom to be Mr. MWV 2023, we have a donation jar here in our dining room, or give us a call and we can help. Tickets are available at the door for $10.
On Tuesday, March 7, will be our annual Pi Day auction. If you like baking pies, but do not usually visit us, pies can be dropped off here at the Gibson Center by 10 a.m. on Tuesday. If you would like to bid on a pie, this event is open to everyone. The auction will take place during lunch on Tuesday. The auction is open to the everyone. We realize that the auction is not on Pi Day (March 14) this year. We have moved it up to help raise funds for Bob, our 2023 Valley Mr. contestant.
On Tuesday, March 7, Marsha Carlin returns right after lunch for colorful bead making. We have some samples of beads we have made in our dining room, and they are really pretty. We have some supplies, but if you happen to have any old dry cleaner hangers with paper tubes on them, or a few colorful napkins, feel free to bring them in.
We are very excited to host the Valley Promo Nite Cap on Wednesday, March 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is a great opportunity for local non-profits to meet each other, and learn about all the valley has to offer. We will be joined by our co-hosts for the event, Jen’s Friends.
The next two Thursdays, March 9 and 16, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will be in to present a class on Weaving a Herb Basket. The Gibson Center has a few memberships to OLLI, gifted to us by a generous benefactor, that we are able to share. You need to sign up for this class at ollie.granite.edu or call (603) 513-1377. For the memberships, reach out to Jill or Marianne here at (603) 356-3231.
Sunday is also Daylight Saving Time. Time to spring ahead.
This week’s menu: Tuesday, open-faced barbecue pork sandwich (and pie auction); Wednesday, Salisbury steak; Thursday, chicken pesto pasta; Friday, American chop suey.
We hope to see you soon.
