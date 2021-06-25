I was headed to the bank on the north side of town to make the weekly deposit for the Gibson Center. As I was walking to my car, I noticed a man running up the street in a northerly direction. I remember him because I finally drove past him — on the other end of town. Summer’s here and so is the traffic.
Traffic or not, we hope you remember to mark your calendars and make plans to attend our annual Fourth of July Craft Fair. The fair is held on the Gibson Center’s front lawn right on Main Street in North Conway.
It is a two-day event and will take place next Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s New England crafters at their best. You’ll see a wonderful collection of fine jewelry, woodcrafts, art, pottery, gourmet specialty foods, quilts, Adirondack chairs and much more. There will be snow cones for the kids as well as Bobby Bell’s famous Kettle Korn.
Remember all money raised from our fairs go to benefit the Gibson Center for Senior Services and our Meals on Wheels program. Gibson is contracted by the state to operate the Meals on Wheels program for all of northern Carroll County including the towns of Jackson, Bartlett, Conway, Chatham, Albany, Madison and Eaton.
Hope you can join us next weekend and help support the center and all the programs it provides. You can visit our website at gibsoncenter.org. Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
Next week’s take out menu: Monday, kielbasa and sauerkraut; Tuesday, pasta Bolognese; Wednesday, chicken a la king; Thursday, hamburger stroganoff; Friday, Fourth of July picnic, featuring antipasto salad. The menu is subject to change without notice.
