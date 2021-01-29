Until a friend reminded me, I almost forgot that next Tuesday is Groundhog Day! I don’t know if the groundhog will see his shadow or not but it looks like a Nor’easter is headed our way that day. Guess we’ll have to wait and see if “Phil” is right.
We’ve been getting a number of calls about tax preparation but as most of you know, the main section of the center has been closed to the public since last spring so there will be no AARP tax prep offered here this year.
Although AARP is not doing in person taxes for 2020, they are accepting calls if people need assistance. There are two options available to you. If you have a computer and feel comfortable with same, try using United Way (myfreetaxes.com). This service is available 24/7 and you receive your refund faster. If you don’t have a computer here is the second option.
Be sure to first gather all of your tax material for 2020. Then call 211. When you connect, press 2 (non-COVID-19), then press 4 for taxes. You will be asked for you’re a) name, b) age, c) address (mailing, not physical) and ZIP code, d) phone number. After this, 211 will assign a person. That tax person will call the senior within 14 days and you’ll exchange information. A completed packet will be mailed to you and the tax preparer will submit an electronic form. Remember, have all your necessary documentation before you call.
In closing, I should remind everyone that we are still delivering meals on wheels to our home-bound seniors and we still are offering “Take and Go” meals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. every Monday through Friday. We look forward to seeing you.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week's take out menu: Monday, franks and beans; Tuesday, chicken a la king; Wednesday, shepherd’s pie; Thursday, mac and cheese with ham; Friday, barbecue pork open-face sandwich. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
