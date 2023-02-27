By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway, where winter appears to have returned heartily.
This past week, I had the pleasure of speaking to a dining room guest from the Midcoast Maine region. Our guest spends school vacation weeks here with her family who are valley residents. Each time she is in our area, she comes in for lunch as often as her time here allows. She explained to me that the people, the food, and our overall atmosphere is so enjoyable that she never misses a visit.
When she is home in Maine, she follows our activities and menus on our website, and social media. Being very personable, she appreciated the friendliness of our regular guests, and the welcome she always receives when she comes by. This conversation impacted me significantly, and it reinforced all that I know about what we do here daily. Welcoming, happy, positive, meaningful. It isn’t just serving delicious, nutritious, homemade food, it is about connecting with each other, and belonging. And fun. We do have fun.
We are excited to be the beneficiary of our first dine to donate at Chipotle on Sunday, March 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. If you are ordering online, you must give this code: 2MAWKPP, in order for us to receive the donation. If you are dining inside, you need to have a printed flyer they have provided us. We have plenty of copies here, or we can send you a copy to print at home, just call (603) 356-3231.
We are also thrilled to be represented by Bob Wallstrom in this year’s 2023 Valley Mr. competition. Wallstrom visited us last week, and it was a pleasure to have him join us for lunch. We have a “cash can” in the dining room, if you would like to donate. You can also take part in the snow melt raffle, and bid on a pie during our pie auction extravaganza on March 7. There is also a fundraising page for Bob on Facebook, just search “2023 MWV Mr. Pageant” and you should find it. The actual pageant will be held on Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. at The Theater in the Wood in Intervale. Thank you, Bob, for choosing us, we are all cheering for you.
As February transitions into March this week, we will be busy here. Our Book Club meets on Tuesday after lunch, a trip to Conway Area Humane Society after lunch on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes will present an after-lunch lecture on Winston Churchill. OLLI will return on Friday to present a beginner class on Ukrainian Egg Decorating. To attend these programs, sign up through OLLI at olli.office@granite.edu or (603) 513-1377. The Gibson Center is grateful to offer limited OLLI Memberships through the generous donation of a benefactor.
We wanted to mention that supplemental SNAP benefits will be reduced for most beginning March 1. If you find yourself in a difficult position due to these reductions, please reach out. Dialing “211” will put you through to ServiceLink, which is a tremendous resource. Through Service link, you can obtain information about food, fuel, and electricity. All calls are confidential, and all help given is cost free.
As always, you can contact the Nutrition Office here at The Gibson Center for more information, or stop in for lunch.
Our menu for this week: Tuesday, Mexican lasagna; Wednesday, chicken bangalore; Thursday, pasta Bolognese; Friday, spinach and cheese strata.
We hope you visit soon.
