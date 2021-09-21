CONWAY — Ray Mitchell of Center Conway will be joining the Gibson Center for Senior Service’s permanent staff as an additional part-time bus driver.
Mitchell comes to the Gibson Center from Weare, where he was a school bus driver of middle and high school students for the last three years, following a long career as a merchandising supervisor for Home Depot.
Mitchell will join Sharon Fournier, who has driven for the Gibson Center since 2009, in expanding the hours for medical appointments, trips to the Gibson Center for lunch and programs, and all kinds of rides for necessities like groceries, haircuts, physical therapy, and other errands.
Fournier will continue to drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekday. Mitchell adds 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays with a start date of Sept. 27.
Mitchell loves driving. He told Marianne Jackson, MD, executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services, “I love meeting new people and being in the area. After 46 years in retail, I love enjoying the beauty of the area and its people. I came with my wife to this region after 10 years of waiting. We are spreading our wings and flying.”
He and his wife Jeannette have only very recently made Conway their permanent “retirement” home.
The Gibson Center offers these rides by donation to persons 62 and older or those with disabilities. The territory includes Bartlett, Jackson, Chatham, the Conways, Albany, Eaton and Madison.
“We could not be happier having Ray join our staff. He brings the most cheerful attitude,” Jackson said. “We can now have one bus going south and the other north to provide better service. The addition of afternoon hours provides more flexibility for our patrons who join in afternoon programs or have appointments.”
One of the center’s riders said, “We fight for who gets to be the last person to be dropped off. We love spending the time with each other, not just getting from one place to another.”
Funding for the expanded service comes in part from generous donors, town appropriations and a portion of the Community Development Block Grant/COVID-19 that was awarded earlier this year through the Town of Conway.
This grant allowed the Gibson Center to complete the purchase of its new 14 passenger bus and to be able to order the replacement wheelchair-accessible bus that is due to arrive this winter.
Rides can be scheduled by calling Penny Wellman at the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231 at least 24 hours before the ride is desired.
For more information about our transportation services, check our website at gibsoncenter.org/ In case of snow, check WMWV 93.5 FM, WMUR Channel 9 or gibsoncenter.org for cancellations.
Pickup and drop off time ranges may vary based on traffic, construction or volume of passengers but we try to provide the maximum number of rides that can be scheduled.
