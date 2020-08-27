FRYEBURG, Maine — Two town of Fryeburg committee — the Conservation Committee and the Age-Friendly Community Taskforce — have teamed up and been granted one of AARP’s Community Challenge Grants for 2020.
The $3,000 grant will go toward helping construct a new Town Forest Trail just north of Fryeburg Village along the Saco River.
AARP’s Community Challenge 2020 offers “quick action” grants given for projects that will make communities more livable for people of all ages.
Fryeburg's was one of only eight grants awarded in Maine and one of 184 grants given nationwide.
The Fryeburg Town Forest Natural Area is located 3.5 miles north of the village center on Route 5. It totals approximately 74 acres, with 900 feet of frontage along the Saco River.
The forest trail proposal was initiated in 2019 by the conservation committee to promote access to outdoor spaces for town residents and visitors.
The Age-Friendly Community Taskforce recognized the trail as a resource that could promote healthy outdoor recreational access for people of all ages. The 1-mile loop trail includes gentle grades for walkers of all abilities, bridges across fragile wetlands, and places to rest and relax in nature.
Task force member Greg Huang-Dale said: "We hope anyone who loves the outdoors and wants to share this space with our community will contact the Fryeburg Town Office to find out more about how you can join us in building and maintaining the trail for our community."
