FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Rescue Auxiliary is forming. It will consist of volunteers from our communities who will help with receptions, along with open houses, dinners and fundraising events as needed.
Occasionally there is a rescue on a mountain or snowmobile trail where water is essential for the hydration of the patient and the rescuing crews. With advanced planning and organization, water and coffee will be provided at the trailhead for the returning crews. Auxiliary volunteers will provide sandwiches, soups and desserts to the many volunteers who work on the search and rescue.
Fryeburg Rescue crews sometimes spend many hours on a mountainside and miss a meal or two. Sp the auxiliary can make a wonderful difference to tired crew members.
Occasionally a training session with neighboring rescue squads will be held. Refreshments for these participants will be needed as well for the members in training. Auxiliary volunteers can be of great assistance with organizing such luncheons, providing a friendly, restful end to an intense and rewarding day.
Auxiliary members of Fryeburg Rescue will also benefit the communities of Brownfield, Chatham, Lovell and Stow, Maine, as well as Fryeburg, and members of the public in general.
Auxiliary members will not be involved in any EMS duties unless they are active members of the association.
For those interested in joining the new Fryeburg Rescue Auxiliary, an informational meeting will be held Sunday April 2, at 2 p.m. at the Fryeburg Rescue Station located at 89 Bridgton Road in Fryeburg. Come find out how you can make a difference.
