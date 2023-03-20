FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Rescue Auxiliary is forming. It will consist of volunteers from our communities who will help with receptions, along with open houses, dinners and fundraising events as needed.

Occasionally there is a rescue on a mountain or snowmobile trail where water is essential for the hydration of the patient and the rescuing crews. With advanced planning and organization, water and coffee will be provided at the trailhead for the returning crews. Auxiliary volunteers will provide sandwiches, soups and desserts to the many volunteers who work on the search and rescue.

