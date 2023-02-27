FRYEBURG, Maine — Lake Region and Fryeburg Area Adult Education, in coordination with the National Digital Equity Center and the Fryeburg Public Library, will be offering a series of computer classes. While these beginner classes are for any age, they are ideal for those who might be intimidated by technology.

"Email Basics" is a two-part class and will offer students hands-on participation on the basics of navigating and composing emails. The "Email Basics" class will be held on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

