FRYEBURG, Maine — Lake Region and Fryeburg Area Adult Education, in coordination with the National Digital Equity Center and the Fryeburg Public Library, will be offering a series of computer classes. While these beginner classes are for any age, they are ideal for those who might be intimidated by technology.
"Email Basics" is a two-part class and will offer students hands-on participation on the basics of navigating and composing emails. The "Email Basics" class will be held on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
"In Learning About Devices," students will learn about the wide variety of devices from the servers that receive, store and transmit our data, all the way to tablets, smartphones and wearable devices. "The Learning About Devices" class will be held on Monday, April 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Both of these classes are being held at the Fryeburg Public Library at 515 Main St. Fryeburg, Maine.
Call (207) 627-4291 or email adulted@lakeregionschools.org for more information or to register for these classes. There will be two more classes in this series offered later this spring; Applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program and Identifying Frauds and Scams. Check out our website for more information. lakeregion-fryeburg.maineadulted.org.
Lake Region and Fryeburg Area Adult Education’s mission is to provide our communities with relevant and accessible education and training opportunities. We serve the communities in MSAD 72 and MSAD 61.
