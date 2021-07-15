FRYEBURG, Maine — In 2013, the Western Oxford Agricultural Society, also known as the Fryeburg Fair, voted to give two awards, to be selected from the high school senior students who apply, to students who reside in the Western Oxford Agricultural Society towns.
The awards are given at the end of the senior high school year and the financial award is given upon successful completion of two semesters of further study. The awards are $2,000 each, and are awarded to each of two graduating students who are pursuing further education in the fields of agriculture, forestry or earth sciences.
This year’s winners are Shelby Pelkie from Fryeburg Academy and Kylie Day from Sacopee Valley High School.
Pelkie will be pursuing study in the field of surveying engineering technology through the University of Maine at Orono, and Day will be pursuing study in the field of forest management at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.
The awards were presented to Pelkie and Day at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on June 17, by the fair president Roy Andrews.
The Western Oxford Agricultural Society is comprised of the following towns: Fryeburg, Lovell, Stow, Waterford, Stoneham, Hiram, Sweden, Porter, Bridgton, Otisfield, Cornish, Baldwin, Standish, Harrison, Denmark and Brownfield in Maine; Freedom, Eaton, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway and Jackson in New Hampshire.
