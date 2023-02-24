FRYEBURG, Maine — Around the world people are looking to prayer for solutions, safety and well-being. Fujiko Signs, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will be presenting her talk, “God’s-eye view of you” on March 5 at 7 p.m.

Attend online or by phone, at firstchurchcsfryeburg.org, call (929) 205-6099 then 892 0245 6412#. The talk is free, open to the community and sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist in Fryeburg, Maine.

