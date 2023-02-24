FRYEBURG, Maine — Around the world people are looking to prayer for solutions, safety and well-being. Fujiko Signs, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will be presenting her talk, “God’s-eye view of you” on March 5 at 7 p.m.
Attend online or by phone, at firstchurchcsfryeburg.org, call (929) 205-6099 then 892 0245 6412#. The talk is free, open to the community and sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist in Fryeburg, Maine.
The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science.
“We will explore the relationship between prayer and healing and the universal divine truth that unites us,” Signs said. “We will talk about the practical understanding of God as ever-present love so we can make progress, unafraid like trusting children.”
Sharing examples of healing from her own life and professional practice of Christian Science, Signs will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves, as fully described in the book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, written by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy.
Signs will also touch on the life of Mary Baker Eddy, who came to understand, confirm and teach what she felt was original Christian healing. Eddy herself said she was especially inspired by Jesus’ demand, “He that believes on me, the works that I do will he do also; and greater works than these will he do, because I go unto my Father” (found in the Gospel of John 14:12 in the Bible).
For over 150 years, people around the world have worked to follow Christ Jesus in this practice of Christianity and continue to do so today, experiencing healings of physical ills and personal difficulties.
Signs has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years, helping people on a daily basis through this scientific approach to prayer. Based in Tokyo, Japan, she speaks to audiences around the world as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
