FRYEBURG, Maine — Three Fryeburg Academy students were recognized for their outstanding science projects on Saturday, April 1, at the Maine State Science Fair held at the University of Maine Orono.

May Shin, Class of 2023, and Jiwon Choi, Class of 2024, took first place in the plant sciences (growth and development) category out of 10 submissions with their project “The Effects of Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi and Mushroom Substrate on the Plant Growth and Soil Characteristics for PE Microplastics-Contaminated Soil.” The pair studied the effects of arbuscular mycorrhizae and mushroom substrate on plant growth in soils that are contaminated with microplastics.

