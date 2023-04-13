FRYEBURG, Maine — Three Fryeburg Academy students were recognized for their outstanding science projects on Saturday, April 1, at the Maine State Science Fair held at the University of Maine Orono.
May Shin, Class of 2023, and Jiwon Choi, Class of 2024, took first place in the plant sciences (growth and development) category out of 10 submissions with their project “The Effects of Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi and Mushroom Substrate on the Plant Growth and Soil Characteristics for PE Microplastics-Contaminated Soil.” The pair studied the effects of arbuscular mycorrhizae and mushroom substrate on plant growth in soils that are contaminated with microplastics.
Additionally, the duo earned a special award from the Association for Women Geoscientists and won second place overall for the state of Maine, which qualifies them to compete in May at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Texas. Choi was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the University of Maine’s College of Engineering.
Senior Phuoc (John) Le was awarded second place out of 11 entries in the behavioral sciences (clinical psychology and neuroscience) category with his project "The Effect of Native Tongue on Pitch Perception and Differentiation.”
The Maine State Science Fair is an opportunity for Maine high school students to pursue their interests in science and engineering and present the results of their projects to fellow students and expert STEM professionals.
Maine State Science Fair is open to all students from all public, private, parochial, and home schools (grades nine to 12) throughout Maine and is organized by The Jackson Laboratory and Reach, a program of the MMSA.
