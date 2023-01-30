FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy has joined the National Future Farmers of America Organization as an initiative to grow its agricultural programming.

“After several months of research, it was important to me to bring FFA to Fryeburg because it will open up more opportunities for our students involved in agriculture education here,” says Jennifer Solter-Jones, Fryeburg Academy’s science instructor and school farm manager. “Whether it be through leadership development, new learning opportunities or a chance to serve our community, this organization directly ties in with what we are trying to do with our program, so it is a natural fit to have our own chapter.”

