FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy has joined the National Future Farmers of America Organization as an initiative to grow its agricultural programming.
“After several months of research, it was important to me to bring FFA to Fryeburg because it will open up more opportunities for our students involved in agriculture education here,” says Jennifer Solter-Jones, Fryeburg Academy’s science instructor and school farm manager. “Whether it be through leadership development, new learning opportunities or a chance to serve our community, this organization directly ties in with what we are trying to do with our program, so it is a natural fit to have our own chapter.”
The National FFA Organization is the largest student-run organization in the country, with over 850,823 FFA members aged 12-21, in 8,995 chapters and all 50 states, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“With that (reach) comes a wide variety of local and national opportunities,” Solter-Jones said. “Opportunities to gain and practice leadership skills, learn more deeply a variety of aspects of agriculture, travel both within the state and nationally, attain scholarships, meet and make new friends, and make a difference in our community.”
Additionally, the academy is one of the first schools in the area to start an FFA chapter.
“We plan to host state FFA officers for a leadership workshop later this year,” concludes Solter-Jones. “I look forward to working with students to find creative ways to support our local community and build our chapter membership and involvement in the coming year.
Fryeburg Academy is a private boarding and day school serving grades nine-12 and offering a postgraduate year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.