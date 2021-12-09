LOVELL, Maine — The Friends of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library will be hosting “A Winter Evening with Lois Lowry,” an online conversation with the acclaimed author, on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.
Lowry, a Maine resident with deep ties to Bridgton, Maine, and Lovell, Maine, will discuss her life and her writing, takes questions, reads from her work and will preview her forthcoming new book.
The winner of multiple awards, including Newbery Medals for "Number the Stars" in 1990 and again for "The Giver" in 1994, Lowry is widely considered one of America’s most important writers for children and young adults.
She is the author of more than 40 books for children and young adults that range from historical fiction to dystopian fantasy, from the rollicking Anastasia Krupnik series and the witty "Willoughbys" to a haunting fictional memoir of her sister’s death.
"Number the Stars" is widely considered one of the best children’s novels ever written about the Holocaust, and Lowry’s most popular book, "The Giver," has sold more than 12 million copies and been adapted into a play, a musical, an opera and a film.
All members of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library Friends will receive complimentary invitations to “A Winter Evening with Lois Lowry.”
To join the Friends and attend, go to friendsofhobbslibrary.org or the Charlotte Hobbs Library website (hobbslibrary.org) and follow the instructions for signing up. You may also complete your membership form at the Hobbs Library in Lovell. The deadline for registration is Jan. 21.
