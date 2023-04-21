Friends of Constitution Park

From left: Edwina Boose, chair of Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee; Justin Chaffee, Ossipee Parks & Recreation director; and Bob Boose, board member of the FCPO, are seen with the High Five Award. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee, a non-profit organization focused on improving outdoor recreation opportunities for the Town of Ossipee and its surrounding communities, has won The High Five Award for outstanding contributions to the field of public recreation and parks.

Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee, becomes only the ninth winner of the High Five Award since its inception in 2008. To be eligible to receive this award, candidates must represent or possess many of the following “High Five” traits or qualities on a local, state, or national level:

