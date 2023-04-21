From left: Edwina Boose, chair of Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee; Justin Chaffee, Ossipee Parks & Recreation director; and Bob Boose, board member of the FCPO, are seen with the High Five Award. (COURTESY PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee, a non-profit organization focused on improving outdoor recreation opportunities for the Town of Ossipee and its surrounding communities, has won The High Five Award for outstanding contributions to the field of public recreation and parks.
Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee, becomes only the ninth winner of the High Five Award since its inception in 2008. To be eligible to receive this award, candidates must represent or possess many of the following “High Five” traits or qualities on a local, state, or national level:
1. Dedication: A true motivator and positive spirit who is always up to the challenge presented to them and whose dedication positively affects parks and recreation at any level.
2. Integrity: Leads by example; is a positive role model; honest and always “above board.”
3. Advocacy: Willing to speak or write on behalf of public recreation and parks at any level when called on.
4. Benevolence: Is generous with time, energy/resources, etc.
5. Longevity: Is in it for the “long haul.” Has the willingness to serve and work for a common goal and objective for a prolonged period of time to the benefit of the parks and recreation movement.
The High Five Award was presented by Ossipee Parks and Recreation Director Justin Chaffee on behalf of the New Hampshire Recreation & Parks Association (NHRPA) on April 13 at the organization’s annual awards banquet held at Primex in Concord.
“We were pleasantly surprised and honored to accept this award from the NHRPA,” said Edwina Boose, chair of the FCPO. “The FCPO has accomplished so much in the last two years. We share this award with the 70 volunteers and 20 businesses who donated over 3,800 volunteer hours this past year to improve Constitution Park. This equates to over $150,000. Thank you to all who have provided their time, talents, and financial support. Because of you, we have enhanced the park for people of all ages and helped to create pride in our community.”
She added: “We are having our annual spring cleanup this Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. We need your help to continue our work. Please join us as we celebrate Earth Day.”
