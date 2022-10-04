OSSIPEE — The Friends of Constitution Park will celebrate its accomplishments of the last year with its fall cleanup and maintenance of the park in Ossipee on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. The day will begin with a celebration of our new pavilion at 10 a.m.
Friends of Constitution Park were awarded a Community Challenge grant from AARP to help build the 12-foot-by-16-foot pavilion and a 10-foot ADA compliant picnic table.
Sponsorship from Skeehan’s Home Center and Goodhue Boat, along with Tim Otterbach’s leadership have helped to make the pavilion a reality. Matt Caughlin from ReConn trails was contracted to build the ADA compliant path from the parking lot to the pavilion, as well as the floor of the pavilion. An all-volunteer skilled group has devoted many hours preparing and assembling the pavilion.
After gathering to share the success of this last year, participants will head out to trim and clear the trails and disc golf course, as well as pick up litter from summer use in the fields and around the new hard courts.
If you can, bring some of the following: Clippers, long-handed clippers or loppers, hand saw, brush cutter, rakes, as well as work gloves and garbage bags.
White Mountain Craft show will be at the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Boston’s Best Roast Beef Concessions, Meet and Eat Thai and Papa Beans ice cream food trucks will be there all day.
If you and your family are able to volunteer to help tidy up the park, email fcpossipee@gmail.com, so that the Friends of Constitution Park can let you know if event will be moved to the rain date of Oct. 22.
