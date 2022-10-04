Friends Of Constitution Park Cleanup Day

From left: Justin Chaffee, Rec Director Ossipee, Bob Boose, Shaun Berry and Tim Otterbach. (EDWINA BOOSE PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — The Friends of Constitution Park will celebrate its accomplishments of the last year with its fall cleanup and maintenance of the park in Ossipee on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. The day will begin with a celebration of our new pavilion at 10 a.m.

Friends of Constitution Park were awarded a Community Challenge grant from AARP to help build the 12-foot-by-16-foot pavilion and a 10-foot ADA compliant picnic table.

