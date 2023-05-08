FREEDOM — Freedom Historical Society will continue its 2023 speaker series on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. with “Freedom Artifacts and the Stories They Tell,” a program presented by Bob Cottrell, local historian and curator of the Conway Public Library’s Henney History Room. The program is free, open to the public, and will be held at Freedom Town Hall at 16 Elm St. in Freedom.
This in-person presentation will explore some of the hidden treasures in the collection at the Freedom Historical Society and how these artifacts tell stories about life in Freedom in years past.
Many of the artifacts are in the Allard House or Works Barn Museum but not on exhibit. Cottrell will explore a variety of ways in which some of Freedom’s remarkable collection of historical artifacts can tell stories through exhibits, living history demonstrations and online activities.
Cottrell has a master’s degree from the Winterhur Program in Early American Culture in Delaware and has worked in the history/museum field since 1980. He has worked at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American Art in Washington, D.C., the Crowley Museum and Nature Center in Sarasota, Fla., the St. Petersburg Historical Museum also in Florida, the Connor Prairie Museum in Indiana, and at Bilikent University in Ankara, Turkey.
In 1996, he became the founding director of the Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm in Tamworth.
