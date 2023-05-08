Bob Cottrell

Bob Cottrell, curator of the Conway Public Library’s Henney History Room, will be presenting “Freedom Artifacts and the Stories They Tell” at  Freedom Town Hall. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FREEDOM — Freedom Historical Society will continue its 2023 speaker series on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. with “Freedom Artifacts and the Stories They Tell,” a program presented by Bob Cottrell, local historian and curator of the Conway Public Library’s Henney History Room. The program is free, open to the public, and will be held at Freedom Town Hall at 16 Elm St. in Freedom.

This in-person presentation will explore some of the hidden treasures in the collection at the Freedom Historical Society and how these artifacts tell stories about life in Freedom in years past.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.