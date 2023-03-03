FREEDOM — The Freedom Historical Society will continues its 2023 monthly speaker series on March 22 with “New Hampshire on Skis” by E. John B. Allen. The program is possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities, the program is free and open to the public. It will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m.

First, take Scandinavian and Austrian immigrants, the Dartmouth Outing Club, the Cannon Mountain Tramway, the muscular Christian, amateur tinkerers and Professor E. John B. Allen. Cover it with snow and shake and you have the makings of a unique New Hampshire history. Learn about early skiing in the state, the importance of jumping, the mechanization of skiing and how New England and New Hampshire fit into the big picture of America’s ski culture.

