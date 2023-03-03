FREEDOM — The Freedom Historical Society will continues its 2023 monthly speaker series on March 22 with “New Hampshire on Skis” by E. John B. Allen. The program is possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities, the program is free and open to the public. It will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m.
First, take Scandinavian and Austrian immigrants, the Dartmouth Outing Club, the Cannon Mountain Tramway, the muscular Christian, amateur tinkerers and Professor E. John B. Allen. Cover it with snow and shake and you have the makings of a unique New Hampshire history. Learn about early skiing in the state, the importance of jumping, the mechanization of skiing and how New England and New Hampshire fit into the big picture of America’s ski culture.
Professor Emeritus of history at Plymouth State College, Allen was awarded the International Skiing History Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. He serves as historian for the New England Ski Museum in Franconia and is the author of several books, including "From Skisport to Skiing: One Hundred Years of an American Sport;" "The Culture and Sport of Skiing from Antiquity to World War II;" and "A Historical Dictionary of Skiing." More recently, he has published "Skiing in the Eye of the Artist" in 2021 and "Traveling the Old Ski Tracks of New England." John has served as a consultant to several ski history documentary films.
Members of the Freedom Historical Society and the general public are welcome and invited to register in advance to obtain Zoom access information for the presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time on March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.