FREEDOM — John Shipman, current co-president of the Freedom Historical Society will present the virtual program “Defenders of Freedom” on Zoom on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m.
The presentation will show photos of military items (uniforms, memorabilia, etc.) in the Freedom Historical Society collection and will put them into the context of each veteran’s military service.
The Freedom Historical Society has also compiled the basic records of almost 500 veterans who have lived in Freedom, ranging from the Civil War to the war in Afghanistan.
For those who missed the Freedom Historical Society’s Military Veterans exhibit in 2020 or who would like to see and hear more, this program is a great opportunity.
Shipman has also been president of the Freedom Historical Society board of directors since 2012.
Shipman, a veteran who served in the Army from 1968-1972, as a lieutenant, initiated the work on this collection and prepared the exhibit, with some help, in 2020.
The program is free and open to the public.
Members of Freedom Historical Society and the public are invited to register in advance to receive access information for the informative presentation. Sign in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time on March 24.
For more information, call (603) 733-9307.
