FREEDOM — Freedom Historical Society, in partnership through a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities, will be presenting its first program of the year, “Granite State Gallery: New Hampshire Art and Artists through the Years” featuring Jane Oneail on Wednesday, June 17, at 7 p.m.
This is a virtual program and will be held online using Zoom. Register now and be ready to join us on June 17. Go to freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time.
New Hampshire has attracted and inspired artists since the colonial era, but what is distinctive about the art made here? Oneail will answers this question as well as reflect on works by itinerant and folk painters, landscape artists drawn to the state’s scenic vistas, and modern artists that adopted bold styles to depict everyday life in the Granite State. Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Childe Hassam and Maxfield Parrish are some of the artists discussed in this program.
Oneail is an independent scholar and holds a master’s in art history from Boston University and a master’s in art in education from Harvard University. She is a New Hampshire native and has worked at some of the state’s most esteemed cultural institutions, including the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, where she served as executive director, and the Currier Museum of Art, where she held the roll of Senior Educator. Oneail has also taught at the college level for more than a decade, most recently at the NH Institute of Art.
The presentation is free and available to members of the Freedom Historical Society and the public.
Call (603) 733-9307 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.