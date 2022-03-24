EFFINGHAM — Intrepid souls from seven Carroll County towns and Parsonsfield, Maine, will brave the icy Ossipee River and other local waters to raise money for Green Mountain Conservation Group’s watershed education and protection programs.
The fourth annual Green Mountain Conservation Group Polar Plunge is set for noon on Friday, April 1. Executive Director Matt Howe, Outreach Coordinator Moselle Spille, and Education Coordinator Tara Schroeder will plunge into the frigid Ossipee River in front of Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Effingham headquarters.
Polar Plunge Ambassadors from each of the Ossipee Watershed towns including Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Sandwich, Tamworth, Ossipee and Maine's Sacopee Valley will either join them in Effingham or plunge into their favorite icy waters on the same day.
“Our team of ambassadors is growing daily,” Howe said, “and we look forward to hearing from others who would like to represent their town and help build support for our 2022 programs to protect the Ossipee Aquifer and our region’s drinking water for future generations.”
To participate call (603) 539-1859 or write to info@gmcg.org by March 31. To lend your support with a pledge, go to gmcg.org/polarplunge or write a check noted “polar plunge” made out to Green Mountain Conservation Group, P.O. Box 95, Effingham, NH 03882.
Every dollar raised will sustain Green Mountain Conservation Group programs in research, education, advocacy and land conservation (REAL).
Here are just a few of the many initiatives Green Mountain Conservation Group has planned for 2022 that will be made possible by funds raised through the Polar Plunge:
• Youth science programs for local schools on home water testing; the life cycle of Eastern Brook Trout; and macroinvertebrates.
• Nature Story and Discovery Time weekly series for families and young children.
• Regional Interstate Volunteers for the Ecosystems and Rivers of Saco (RIVERS) water quality monitory program.
• “Wonders of Water” community art exhibition.
• Saco River Stream Crossings Assessment Project to help improve aquatic organism passage and prevent flooding.
• Advocacy of best land management and septic system practices to protect water quality.
• A new interpretive trail at the 41-acre GMCG Natural Area in Effingham.
• Microplastic research of local lakes, and drinking water.
• Less Plastic Initiative for local schools and communities.
• “Salt Responsibly” initiative to promote reductions in winter road salt use.
If you are on Facebook, do not forget to log on a little before noon on April 1 to watch Green Mountain Conservation Group and its Polar Plunge Ambassadors take the plunge on live video stream.
