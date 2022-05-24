BRIDGTON, Maine — The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, famous for its massive annual yard sale in July, will be holding a smaller version with more exclusive items for sale on Saturday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The sale will be held rain or shine in the Red Barn at 426 Highland Road in Bridgton, Maine.
Some of the higher-end items available for sale are a mahogany Gov. Winthrop secretary desk with mounted, bookcase with glass-front doors and ball and claw feet; Hepplewhite-style bowfront, mahogany, spade-footed sideboard; Hepplewhite-style mahogany dining table together with five side chairs and one armchair; large, Federalist-style wall mirror; a rock maple table and chairs suitable for a breakfast nook.
Also available are bedframes, a large cabinet/entertainment center, couches, chairs and desks, etc. Smaller and more valuable items are also in the inventory.
Proceeds of the yard sale benefit the church’s outreach programs like Jeanette’s Closet where local families can find no-cost clothing and the Adopt a Child for Christmas program that benefited many Bridgton children last year.
The First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, of Bridgton is an open and affirming church, and all people are welcome. It is located at 33 South High St. in Bridgton.
For more information, call the church office at (207) 647-3936 or go to bridgtonucc.com.
