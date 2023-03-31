BRIDGTON, Maine — Here’s the schedule of Holy Week and Easter services at First Church at 33 S. High St. in Bridgton, Maine.
Maundy Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. will be a reflective and contemplative Tenebrae service of music, readings and Holy Communion.
Good Friday, April 7, at noon there will be a service of scripture, prayer and music offered by Jan and Glen Jukkola performing on Piano and Violin.
Easter Sunrise, April 9, at 6 a.m. at Knights Hill Beach. Gather in the first hours of the day to proclaim Christ is risen.
Children’s Easter service and egg hunt on April 9 at 9 a.m. Gather on the church lawn (rain or shine!) for a 15-minute child-focused service followed by an Easter egg hunt.
Traditional Easter Sunday worship, April 9, at 10 a.m. Gather in the church sanctuary and also online to share the good news: “Christ is risen, love wins, alleluia!” This service will be streamed live at facebook.com/FirstCongregationalChurchBridgtonUcc/videos.
The Pastor is Emily C. Goodnow.
Parking is in the rear of the church which is handicap accessible.
Sunday services are held at 10 a.m. First Church is an open and affirming congregation.
For more information, call the church office (207) 647-3936 or write to the office manager at office@bridgtonucc.org.
