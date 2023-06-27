Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library-electric vehicle charging station

Nicholas Rinchich, president of Northlight Electric, next to the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library's new electric vehicle charging station. (GILSON RIECKEN PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell, Maine, now has an electric vehicle charging station available 24 hours a day, every day.

This is the only year-round, public access charging station between Fryeburg, Maine, to the south, and Bethel, Maine, and Norway, Maine, to the north and east.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.