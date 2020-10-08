CONWAY — The Eastern Slope Ski Club has restructured its scholarship program into a less restricted, needs-based Winter Snow Sports Fund.
The club is currently seeking applications from residents of Carroll County enrolled in SAU 9 or SAU 13 school systems, currently in grades 3-12, and enrolled in a skill-development or race program.
Scholarship funds are limited and allocated based on financial needs. Funding is awarded based on the tuition fees for the program in which the child is participating this season.
The Eastern Slope Ski Club endeavors to enrich the lives of its participants, and to strengthen the community fabric of the Mount Washington Valley. Programs here are known for their premier coaching and instruction in skiing and snowboarding, and they emphasize the values of Commitment, Teamwork, and Integrity.
These programs help shape the character of the valley’s youth, and the ESSC believes that every child interested should be able to take advantage of the opportunities this Valley provides; regardless of their financial situation. Although every competitive program participant receives a form of financial aid (tuition does not tend to cover the true cost of these programs, and costs are usually defrayed by fundraisers), the ESSC’s Winter Snow Sports award is available to further assist on an individual basis.
Scholarship guidelines are as follows: Skill development programs awards can be up to 20 percent of the total cost; USSA racing, up to 30 percent; and USSA and FIS racing, up to 40 percent.
Under special circumstances, the ESSC may be able to offer up to a 50 percent award to cover program fees.
Scholarship applicants must understand and comply with the conditions that accompany the receipt of an award. USSA racing is 30 percent for local mountain race programs, primarily U10-U14 (non-scored racing — youth racing) CRT, WC, KP, Attitash; USSA and FIS racing is 40 percent, U16 and up (scored racing).
To learn more about the ESSC Winter Snow Sports Award, guidelines to apply and conditions upon receiving funding, go to easternslopeskiclub.org. Funding is limited and will be awarded based on financial need. Applications are due by Oct 15.
Founded in 1935, club is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of skiing. The primary program of the ESSC is the Junior Ski Program, which, with over 400 volunteers and the support of countless businesses, provides skiing and snowboarding opportunities for over 1,500 elementary school children in the valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.