CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library’s second annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley, is being held on Friday, April 7, at 4 p.m. The hunt is free and open to children ages 12 and under, and their families.
Over 1,000 Easter eggs filled with candy will be hidden throughout the library. There will also be six special golden eggs that can be exchanged for either a children’s book or one of three White Birch Books gift certificates. Library patrons have dropped off donations of eggs and candy with many more donated and filled by the library’s knitting club.
The hunt begins at 4 p.m. with the youngest group being sent off first, followed by the older groups one at a time. Families are asked to bring their own Easter baskets or bags.
“Last year’s event was so much fun and we hope to see more kids participate this year,” said Angela Callahan, interim director. “It is always wonderful to introduce new families to our library and have a fun reason for families to return.”
The Pope Memorial Library is located at 2719 Main St. in North Conway.
For any questions please contact them at (603) 356-2961 or email staff@popelibrarynh.org. For more information about the library knitting club which meets twice a month, and other programming, services, and events, go to popelibrarynh.org.
