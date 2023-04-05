CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library’s second annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley, is being held on Friday, April 7, at 4 p.m. The hunt is free and open to children ages 12 and under, and their families.

Over 1,000 Easter eggs filled with candy will be hidden throughout the library. There will also be six special golden eggs that can be exchanged for either a children’s book or one of three White Birch Books gift certificates. Library patrons have dropped off donations of eggs and candy with many more donated and filled by the library’s knitting club.

