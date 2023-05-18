Shay Stewart-Bouley

Shay Stewart-Bouley, aka Black Girl in Maine

DENMARK, Maine — The Denmark Arts Center will be presenting "Authentic Dialogues: Talking about Racism and Moving to Action," with Shay Stewart-Bouley on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m.

This interactive session is designed to look critically at racism in our communities and our nation by examining the roots of white supremacy and how the past impacts our present.

