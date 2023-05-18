Shay Stewart-Bouley, aka Black Girl in Maine, will be presenting "Authentic Dialogues: Talking about Racism and Moving to Action" at the Denmark Arts Center in Denmark, Maine, on Sunday, May 21. (COURTESY PHOTO)
DENMARK, Maine — The Denmark Arts Center will be presenting "Authentic Dialogues: Talking about Racism and Moving to Action," with Shay Stewart-Bouley on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m.
This interactive session is designed to look critically at racism in our communities and our nation by examining the roots of white supremacy and how the past impacts our present.
A key goal will be teaching, sharing, and learning practical tools for working in our own communities to combat racism and to start conversations on addressing racism and difference in predominantly white spaces.
This session is a mixture of lecture and small-group work, which will allow participants to deepen their knowledge of racism, examine their own biases, and learn techniques for starting conversations on racism and how to be an effective ally.
Stewart-Bouley has been blogging since 2008 (frequently on matters of social justice and systemic racism) through her Black Girl In Maine website and, in 2011, she won a New England Press Association Award for her writing on race and diversity for the Portland Phoenix.
Stewart-Bouley’s writing also has been featured in a variety of Maine and national publications as well as several anthologies. In November 2016, Shay gave a TEDx talk entitled “Inequity, Injustice… Infection.”
The event is free and open to all.
Thanks goes out to Maine Arts Commission and Shelley O'Donnell for helping bring this conversation to Denmark Arts Center.
