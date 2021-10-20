DENMARK, Maine — The Denmark Arts Center, located on 50 W. Main St. in Denmark, Maine, will be presenting a series of events in October and November.
Denmark Historical Society and Denmark Arts Center with support of the Stacy Family will be presenting the interaction discussion "Denmark History: Stacy Brothers’ Memories" on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Butch, Jim and Rusty share their memories and stories of events and people they have known and worked with over the years — from Willard McKusick, Oscar Freeman, Norman Hale and many more. Denmark’s oral history from late 1880s to now; bridging past and present.
The Starlight Honeys will be performing on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Denmark Arts Center. This performance is rescheduled from the canceled drive-in performance.
The Starlight Honeys are rooted in the folk tradition. They play acoustic instruments and take great pride in their vocal harmonies. The Starlight Honeys style is influenced by folk/Americana traditions, performing songs that inspire emotion and make us all want to hop around a little. Their songs are diverse in genres ranging from folk to rock, country to reggae.
Micromassé, a trio of accomplished musicians offering a fresh new sound that is nostalgically analog, worldly and explosively modern, will be performing on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
Combining the classic sound of the Hammond Organ with dynamic electric guitar and infectious drums. Micromassé strives to bring instrumental music to new frontiers while maintaining a positive groove and a fun vibe.
Thanks to the generous support of Davis Family Foundation, Denmark Arts Center has been able to provide the After Dinner Music Series all season.
Recent rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and concern for our audience, staff, artist and community safety, masks are now required regardless of vaccination status.
Concessions will not be offered at this time and a new air purifier system has been installed to help decrease community spread. Performances will be a pay-what-you-can (suggested donation $10).
The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)(3) cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark, Maine. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the Denmark Arts Center offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old.
For more information, go to denmarkarts.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.