CONWAY — Local New Hampshire author, musician, anthropologist and overall artistic multi-hyphenate, Dave Kobrenski will be celebrating the launch of his latest novel “Finding the Source: One Man’s Quest For Healing in West Africa” at M&D Playhouse at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Friday, April 22, from 7 to 9 p.m.
"Finding the Source" is a memoir disguised as an adventure novel, chronicling an artist’s 20-year struggle to overcome a painful affliction takes him ever deeper into West Africa, and into realms of spirit and healing he never imagined possible.
To celebrate the launch, Kobrenski will be performing a melodic fusion of traditional West African music and contemporary jazz at M&D. Kobrenski will play the fula flute and ngoni — traditional West African instruments, along with fellow musicians Jed Wilson on piano and Jared Steer on drums.
Hand-drawn art, custom instruments and signed copies of "Finding the Source" will be up for sale, along with a reading and meet-and-greet with Kobrenski.
Admission is free, with donations accepted to support M&D Playhouse. Beverages available for purchase at the event. To get tickets for Kobrenski’s M&D event, go to tinyurl.com/5n7pw554.
In addition, Kobrenski will be performing at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m., where he will be joined by John Hughes on kora and Wilson on piano. This will be a five-course musical dinner. To make a reservation for this event, go to tinyurl.com/2fnnrwrn.
For two decades, Kobrenski immersed himself in the music and culture of the Malinke of Guinea. Living in remote villages, he came to know the people and their way of life intimately, forging lifelong friendships in the process. But his musical apprenticeships were just the start.
The Malinke showed him that different ways of being in the world were not only possible, but necessary for the health of the planet. As his bond with West Africa deepened, Kobrenski’s cultural journey turned into something more profound than he ever anticipated, and he’s dedicated his life to sharing that experience.
“Taking the years of traveling and learning, the lessons and friendships across oceans and generations, and binding them to pages was a daunting task,” Kobrenski said. “But I’m thrilled to share this experience with the world, because I hope people can find something within these pages that will help them on their personal journey. And I hope it honors all the people who guided me in West Africa and America.”
The novel has begun to earn positive reviews from review sites like Publishers Weekly, IndieReader and Kirkus Review, which said “(Kobrenski) shows keen attention to detail, creating a vivid atmosphere of isolation and vulnerability. Over the course of the book, he returns to moments of suffering while gradually revealing his backstory and moving toward catharsis, which makes for compelling reading."
For more information about "Finding the Source" and how to pre-order, go to davekobrenski.com/books.
