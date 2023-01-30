TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library will host “The Stono Rebellion,” an online history presentation, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. This program, presented by Damian Costello, is made possible through a grant from New Hampshire Humanities.

The Stono Rebellion has been called the most important slave revolt in North American history. In this lecture, Costello will examine the events and the deep African roots of the 1739 uprising in South Carolina, when recent arrivals from the Kingdom of Kongo drew on drumming traditions, military organization, and Kongolese spirituality to communicate their message of freedom.

