TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library will host “The Stono Rebellion,” an online history presentation, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. This program, presented by Damian Costello, is made possible through a grant from New Hampshire Humanities.
The Stono Rebellion has been called the most important slave revolt in North American history. In this lecture, Costello will examine the events and the deep African roots of the 1739 uprising in South Carolina, when recent arrivals from the Kingdom of Kongo drew on drumming traditions, military organization, and Kongolese spirituality to communicate their message of freedom.
Costello received his Ph.D. in theological studies from the University of Dayton and specializes in the intersection of Catholic theology, Indigenous spiritual traditions, and colonial history.
Costello was born and raised in Vermont and his work is informed by five years of ethnographic work on the Navajo Nation. Costello serves as the director of postgraduate studies at NAIITS: An Indigenous Learning Community, an Indigenous designed and delivered ATS accredited graduate school.
This program is funded by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities, a non-profit organization that nurtures the joy of learning and inspires community engagement by bringing life-enhancing ideas from the humanities to the people of New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.