TAMWORTH — Green Mountain Conservation Group Outreach Coordinator Moselle Spiller and local architect, carpenter and longtime Green Mountain Conservation Group volunteer Tim Otterbach will be presenting a program about rain barrels outside at the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth Village on June 12 at 2 p.m.
This spring, Green Mountain Conservation Group staff and volunteers collaborated to design a rain barrel water collecting system at the entrance to the library. The public is invited to gather outside by the rain barrels to learn about the project and discover how they too can make rain barrels.
Green Mountain Conservation Group has promoted Best Management Practices, or BMPs, for many years to protect water quality across the Ossipee Watershed. Rain barrels are simple BMPs that are highly effective at preventing erosion and pollution from entering nearby waterbodies, and also help with water conservation.
Collecting roof runoff in rain barrels reduces the amount of water that flows from your property and it is a great way to conserve water for use on lawns, non-edible gardens or indoor plants.
This program is in collaboration between the Cook Memorial Library and Green Mountain Conservation Group, supported in part by a community impact grant from Thrivent. Green Mountain Conservation Group and the library would appreciate knowing how many people to expect in advance. Let them know you are planning to attend this outdoor workshop by emailing info@gmcg.org to RSVP.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities, go to gmcg.org.
