TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library has received a community project grant from New Hampshire Humanities to host a Humanities-in-Action presentation, “New Hampshire Cemeteries and Graveyards” on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m.
This presentation by Glenn Knoblock will take place on site at the Riverside Cemetery on Whittier Road in Tamworth.
A rich variety of gravestones can be found in New Hampshire cemeteries, but they also tell long-forgotten stories of such historical events as the Great Awakening, the Throat Distemper epidemic, and the American Revolution.
Find out more about these deeply personal works of art and the craftsmen who carved them with Knoblock, and learn how to read the stone “pages” that give insight into the vast genealogical book of New Hampshire.
In recognition of Tamworth History Center’s “Women of Tamworth” outdoor exhibits taking place this summer, Glenn will highlight some of the notable women buried at Riverside.
The Riverside Cemetery is located at approximately 485 Whittier Road in Tamworth, off of Routes 25 and 113, (not the Whittier Road off of Route 16 in Tamworth). Attendees should be prepared to follow instructions of program hosts which will include wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.
This program will be held rain or shine. Come prepared to spend time outdoors and expect uneven terrain typically found in cemeteries.
This program is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Mary Cronin at the Cook Memorial Library at (603) 323-8510.
