TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library is resuming services in a phased approach. The building will remain closed, but library staff is working to provide curbside pickup of library materials and document services. Safety of library staff and patrons is the primary goal of the phased approach to resuming services.
For curbside pickup, library card holders may contact the library to request to borrow books and other media, and pick them up in front of the library. Requests can be made by phone, by using the online request form, or by placing holds when logged into a library account.
Library staff will be happy to help select items from the library’s collection, or specific titles may be requested. Pickup times are Tuesdays and Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning Saturday, June 13, a Saturday morning pickup time will be added.
Interlibrary loan will not be available until the New Hampshire State Library’s van service resumes operation, but patrons can request to borrow books from all four libraries in the Northern NH Library Cooperative: Cook Memorial Library, Conway Public Library, Jackson Public Library and Madison Library. Books will be brought to Tamworth for pickup.
Borrowed library items may be returned in the library’s book drop at any time. Donations of books and other media cannot be accepted at this time. Library materials are quarantined for several days upon return.
Thanks to volunteers, home delivery of library books and other materials is available by request. Delivery is available to Tamworth addresses only. Families, seniors, full-time workers, and those who cannot get to the library during pickup times are invited to take advantage of this service.
Document services include copying, faxing, printing and scanning, and are offered following a curbside drop-off and pickup protocol. Document services will be available by request Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The library does charge nominal fees for these services.
Call the library for details, or see the library’s website for more information.
Weekly story times will continue to be held online using the Zoom platform. Amy Carter and Polly Mahoney have been sharing each week’s story time activities on the library’s website as a resource for parents.
Each week, they include developmentally appropriate activities for young children and links for parents and caregivers. The library’s summer reading program will begin on July 6 and will feature a month of activities for all ages with opportunities to share the results with the community. Details will be available soon.
Other library sponsored activities taking place in June include an online photo exhibit featuring photos taken in Tamworth during this pandemic, and the kick-off for a summer-long virtual reading road trip beginning with the book “Travels with Charley: In Search of America,” by John Steinbeck.
For more information about Cook Memorial Library programs and services, call the library at (603) 323-8510 or go to tamworthlibrary.org.
