TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library recently received a $6,563 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
The grant will help further the library’s commitment to making the internet and technology available to the public by upgrading library computers, and adding online access to news, entertainment and learning resources for library patrons.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed how essential reliable access to technology is for all New Hampshire residents," Library Director Mary Cronin said. "The Cook Memorial Library has taken advantage of several grant opportunities in the past two years to make technology-related improvements. I am grateful that the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation recognizes public libraries’ role in ensuring that all New Hampshire citizens have a place in their own communities to access the internet and online informational resources.”
The grant from New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will pay the cost of upgrading three of the library’s oldest public access and staff computers. The grant will also provide two new online resources: America’s News, an online news source for regional and national newspapers, and Mango Languages, an online language learning app.
In addition, the grant will allow the library to increase its budget for Kanopy streaming video for library patrons, a service added in 2021 that is proving increasingly popular. All that is needed to access these new online resources is a resident or part-time resident library card.
The Cook Memorial Library is located at 93 Main St. in Tamworth. For more information about grant-funded technology or any other library service, call the library at (603) 323-8510 or go to tamworthlibrary.org.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. The Foundation manages a growing collection of 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and awards more than $50 million in grants and scholarships every year.
The foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving, supports great work happening in our communities and leads and collaborates on high-impact initiatives.
For more information, go to nhcf.org or call (603) 225-6641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.