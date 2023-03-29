Conway Public Library’s Odyssey of the Mind Division 1 team (from left, Miles Wong, Peregrine Asbell, Abbott DeVries, Jordan Palestrant, Jackson Delano, Cade Smullen and Harrison Lacroix) took first place for New Hampshire at the Odyssey of the Mind regional tournament, which was held at NOBLE High School in North Berwick, Maine on March 25. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Conway Public Library’s Odyssey of the Mind Division 1 team took first place for New Hampshire at the Odyssey of the Mind regional tournament, which was held at NOBLE High School in North Berwick, Maine on March 25.
Odyssey of the Mind is an international, creative problem solving competition that emphasizes creativity, science, technology, engineering, the arts and math where outside assistance is strictly prohibited.
Teams choose between different "long-term" problems from which to present a solution at the competition, as well as a "spontaneous" problem that they have to solve the day of. Conway Public Library's Division 1 team, made up of seven fifth-graders from across the Mount Washington Valley, chose Problem 5: The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!
With the tireless commitment of volunteers Amy Smullen, Chris Delano and Kelly Horrigan over the past several months, the team met regularly to develop a solution to their long-term problem; writing a script, making props and a set, and rehearsing a performance that was entirely a creation of their own minds and ideas.
Team coaches, Jeff Beavers and Tessa Narducci are proud of how their team performed on Saturday. Not only was this every team member's first time competing in Odyssey of the Mind, but that they also started later and had far less time to prepare than other teams.
"Each of the seven team members have a strong ability to lead, and one of the most apparent indicators of growth through this process was the learned strategies for working as a team — making compromises, setting aside differences, fairly distributing workloads, and newly discovering talents in themselves," Tessa Narducci said.
"Students were putting in frequent and long hours leading up to the competition, which proved to be exhausting at times, yet on the day of the event the team brought their A-game and exceeded expectations. Most of all, they had a blast with each other throughout the day. I can't wait to see what they accomplish next."
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to equip every community member in their pursuit of knowledge through collections, programs, and services, fostering life-long learning, community engagement, and a vibrant cultural life in the Valley. The address of the Library is 15 Greenwood Avenue in Conway Village.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
