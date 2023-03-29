Conway Public Library’s Odyssey of the Mind Division 1 team

Conway Public Library’s Odyssey of the Mind Division 1 team (from left, Miles Wong, Peregrine Asbell, Abbott DeVries, Jordan Palestrant, Jackson Delano, Cade Smullen and Harrison Lacroix) took first place for New Hampshire at the Odyssey of the Mind regional tournament, which was held at NOBLE High School in North Berwick, Maine on March 25. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway Public Library’s Odyssey of the Mind Division 1 team took first place for New Hampshire at the Odyssey of the Mind regional tournament, which was held at NOBLE High School in North Berwick, Maine on March 25.

Odyssey of the Mind is an international, creative problem solving competition that emphasizes creativity, science, technology, engineering, the arts and math where outside assistance is strictly prohibited.

