CONWAY — This summer, the Conway Public Library will virtually host three interns from Teacher Residency for Rural Education, a University of New Hampshire program.
Interns Rachel Harvey, Matt Berger and Annabel Nash will work 30 hours each with library staff on summer programming.
“We look forward to working with Rachel, Matt, and Annabel as they help and support our children grow and learn this summer,” Library Director David Smolen said.
This community internship will satisfy a component of their program of study. In the fall, these interns will begin work at Conway Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year. Due to COVID-19, the library internship won’t be in-person.
Programs the interns will work on include support of the library summer reading program, Google applied digital skills programming, and a National Geographic plastic pollution tracking program.
Library summer programming plays an important role in helping to offset what is known as the “summer slide,” the phenomena by which student reading levels and other academic skills decline due to school not being open.
One of four rural teacher quality partnership programs currently funded in the United States, TRRE seeks to address persistent dilemmas in rural education in New Hampshire. TRRE empowers a rural school-university-community alliance in teacher recruitment, preparation, support and retention.
The program goals are to reduce teacher shortages in high need areas, improve student learning in math and science through innovative teacher preparation and build sustainable community based partnerships.
Until further notice, library curbside pickup hours are Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library is located at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway. For more information, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org or call (603) 447-5552.
